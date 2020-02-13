Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn.
History is filled with artists who linked themselves romantically to another artist, finding comfort in a partner who understands the drive and determination it takes to make art.
Today, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, we celebrate four local couples who have created not only beautiful art together but also happy homes.
As in the song “My Funny Valentine,” they are each other’s “favorite work of art.”
The Poets
Riding to Clemmons Middle School each morning, young Larry Barron noticed the cute girl on his bus.
But E’laina was older than he was, and he figured, rightly, that she wouldn’t give him the time of day.
“She was my crush,” Larry said with a laugh. “Oh my God. She was older and never noticed me.”
Year later, Twitter, yes Twitter, eventually brought them together. She came across his profile picture, thought he was handsome and began following him. A bit later, she got a message from him: “Is this E’laina from Winston-Salem?”
A courtship ensued, and today, Larry and E’laina Barron have been married for four years.
Larry, also known as LB the Poet, is a spoken word artist who teaches poetry in local schools and is host to the popular Word of Mouth Wednesdays at Gas Hill Drinking Room. E’laina is also a poet, something that she kept from Larry for years.
“One day she says, ‘Hey babe,’ I want you to hear something,’” Larry recalled. “And it was like a mic drop.”
E’laina, who performs as Ely B., was reluctant to tread on what she thought was her husband’s territory, fears that proved to be unfounded.
“He was the reason I called myself a poet. He gave me the extra push I needed,” she said.
The parents of two children, the Barrons work as a team when it comes to poetry.
E’laina is so familiar with Larry’s poems that when he occasionally draws a blank on stage, she’ll feed him a few lines to get him going again.
They also critique each other’s work and give each other the space to create.
“We’re very honest about our work,” E’laina said.
The opera singers
Mary and Glenn Siebert first met in college at Indiana University in a production of “The Magic Flute.” He was Tamino, the young lover, and she was one of the Queen of the Night’s “ladies.”
Years passed, and since they were both opera singers, they would see one another professionally from time to time. Their friendship turned to romance during a production of Benjamin Britten’s setting of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by the Minnesota Opera.
“There’s a lot that’s good about living with another artist, especially since we are in the same genre,” Glenn said. “We speak the same language.”
“We talk about creative ideas and stop during dinner to play the music that we are discussing,” Mary said.
“We use each other as advisers on everything that we do,” Glenn said.
Glenn’s main job is professor of music and voice at UNC School of the Arts, and Mary is the arts director at the Arts Based School.
Glenn is also artistic director for the Music @ Home series and music director at Home Moravian Church where Mary sings in the choir that he conducts.
Mary also performs historic cowboy songs and cabaret songs.
“One of the great pleasures in my life is to do domestic tasks while listening to Glenn sing at the piano,” Mary said. They have been married for 23 years.
Glenn has three children from a previous marriage who are all involved in the arts: Andrew, Gretchen, Alexis. Mary and Glenn have Veronica who is a studying voice at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York.
“A bonus to having three singers in the house, when Veronica is at home: We sing a mean three-part ‘Happy Birthday’ over the phone to long-distance relatives,” Mary said.
“We both love all kinds of art,” Glenn said. “Dance and visual art, collecting art. We’re open to new things.”
“One of the ways that we value the community around us is by experiencing the arts together,” Mary said.
The singer-songwriters
Despite going to the mid-sized West Stokes High School, Matthew and Katelyn Allivato didn’t meet until he performed at an open-mic night at Foothills Juice & Java in King.
“But I knew who he was,” confessed Katelyn, who was in the audience that night. “I had a crush on him in a big way.”
She was in the audience again some time later to hear Matthew perform at a songwriter showcase at Krankies Coffee. A fellow musician nudged him to go talk to her. He did and a romance blossomed. They bonded over their mutual love of indie and folk rock, but it took some time for Matthew to realize the depth of her talent.
He was writing a song one day when she pitched in, suggesting a few lines and singing along.
“We were well into our relationship before she became comfortable with that,” Matthew said. “For me, it was this sort of ‘A-ha’ moment. It was instantaneous and natural.”
The two performed as a duo for a while then added drummer Devin Forkel to form The Genuine, which just released its third album, “Aiming to Please.”
Matthew also plays guitar and Katelyn plays keyboards. Married in 2013, they have a 4-month old daughter, Indiana.
Making music together can sometimes get tense. Katelyn might disagree with a direction a song is going and voice an opinion.
“But we flesh it out and move on,” Matthew said.
Katelyn said she sometimes has to rein in Matthew’s creativity.
“I’m the voice of reason,” she said.
The visual artists
He thought she was “a silly girl,” and she thought he was “the most annoying man I’d ever met” when they were in art school at the University of Texas.
But shift happens, and when they met later at the Center for Research and Contemporary Art, where both worked, something clicked.
Jennifer and Patrick O’Kelly have been married for 30 years — together for 33.
They recently returned from their first vacation in years, a road trip that took them Out West for a couple of weeks, stopping and camping along the way.
“We found a lot of nice people,” Patrick said. And they visited the International Balloon Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Jennifer has work in an Art-o-mat. They visited the graves of Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok.
Patrick is the technical director at the Stevens Center of UNC School of the Arts, and Jennifer is a free-lance designer, visual artist and founding member of Delurk Gallery in the Downtown Arts District.
They have erratic schedules,and it can be hard for them to find time to do things together, but when they are together, they talk about art.
“I value his opinion about what I do,” Jennifer said.
“There’s a brutal honesty that other people often don’t understand,” Patrick said. “But when you’ve developed a deep trust, you can do that.”
“There’s a lot of room and space and understanding,” Jennifer said.
“It’s an independent, cooperative partnership,” Patrick said. “We’ve allowed our individuality to flourish.”
