HOWLIN’ WITH THE DOGS: Bunker Dogs, Winston-Salem’s riotous comedy improv troupe, will be at Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., on Saturday from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Watch this talented group of pranksters worm their way out of corners, play games and interact with the audience. Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit the Bunker Dogs page on Facebook.
Have a laugh with improv troupe Bunker Dogs at Theatre Alliance this Saturday
