WINE NOT? Now that it feels like fall, take a trip to Shelton Vineyards in Dobson for its annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 12-13 from noon to 6 p.m. Festival-goers can stroll the grounds, visit vendors and artisans and take a hayride through the vineyard. There will also be live music, Shelton Vineyards wine for sale, food trucks and kids activities. Half-price winery tours and tastings will be offered during festival hours. Admission is free. Shelton Vineyards is at 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. For more information, visit Shelton Vineyard’s Facebook page.
Harvest Festival celebrates 14 years at Shelton Vineyards
Lisa O’Donnell
