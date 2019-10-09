shelton_vineyard179.JPG

Shelton Vineyards (286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson) will have its 14th annual Harvest Festival this weekend.

 Melissa Umbarger

WINE NOT? Now that it feels like fall, take a trip to Shelton Vineyards in Dobson for its annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 12-13 from noon to 6 p.m. Festival-goers can stroll the grounds, visit vendors and artisans and take a hayride through the vineyard. There will also be live music, Shelton Vineyards wine for sale, food trucks and kids activities. Half-price winery tours and tastings will be offered during festival hours. Admission is free. Shelton Vineyards is at 286 Cabernet Lane, Dobson. For more information, visit Shelton Vineyard’s Facebook page.

Lisa O'Donnell

