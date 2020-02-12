Happy

Ben Piggott, who has spent much of his life in Happy Hills, will be the host of the first Black History Expo at Happy Hills.

 Courtesy of Ben Piggott

HAPPY AND WE KNOW IT: Happy Hills, a historic black neighborhood south of downtown Winston-Salem, will have its first Black History Expo, on Feb. 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Sims Community Center, 1201 Alder St. Ben Piggott, who served for years as the recreation director in the neighborhood, will be the host of the gathering. Hazel Mack, the director of outreach for the Wake Forest University School of Law, will be the keynote speaker. There will also be poems, stories and music. The Happy Hills Neighborhood Association is serving as host of the gathering.

