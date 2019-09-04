Frisbee

Hanes Park has offered city residents a place to play for 100 years.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

PEOPLE’S PARK: Hanes Park, the city’s playground for 100 years, will mark its centennial on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with games, music, food trucks and a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the park’s recent improvements, paid for by 2014 bonds. The first 100 people in attendance will receive a special gift. The event will include face painting, a juggler on stilts, relay races and field-day activities. For more information, call the city at 336-747-7362.

Lisa O’Donnell

