Old Salem Halloween

Old Salem pumpkins.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Old Salem Museum & Gardens

What: Main Street in Old Salem will be blocked to automobile traffic, allowing families to roam the historic sidewalks and go trick-or-treating. The event is free.

