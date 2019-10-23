When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Huntersville

What: The Renaissance Festival, currently underway, is already a heck of a costume party, and for this weekend it will amp up the Halloween spirit with free admission for kids ages up to 12, free Halloween bags while supplies last, and trick-or-treating all around the 25-acre site. Events will include “Knights of the Living Dead,” a zombie jousting challenge held three times each day. Tickets for adults are $25 at Harris Teeter stores or $26 at the gate.

tclodfelter@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7371

​@tclodfelterWSJ 

Tags

Load comments