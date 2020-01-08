20160616w_rel_cover

Guitarist Albert Lee has toured with the Everly Brothers, Joe Cocker, Emmylou Harris and Eric Clapton.

 Courtesy of Albert Lee

LEGEND NO. 2: It’ll be quite a night of music on Jan. 14, with Branford Marsalis playing at The Ramkat and another musical legend, guitarist Albert Lee, playing at the James A. Gray Jr. Auditorium, 900 Old Salem Road, courtesy of the Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in Old Salem. Lauded by such musical wizards as Eric Clapton and Earl Scruggs, Lee has played with Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Clapton, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit the Facebook page of Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in Old Salem for more information.

