LEGEND NO. 2: It’ll be quite a night of music on Jan. 14, with Branford Marsalis playing at The Ramkat and another musical legend, guitarist Albert Lee, playing at the James A. Gray Jr. Auditorium, 900 Old Salem Road, courtesy of the Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in Old Salem. Lauded by such musical wizards as Eric Clapton and Earl Scruggs, Lee has played with Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Clapton, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit the Facebook page of Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in Old Salem for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.