SUNDAY SPECIAL: Singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters, hailed as one of Nashville’s finest talents, will perform at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Sparta, 60 N. Main St., Sparta, on Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Inducted into to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014, Peters’ songs have been covered by Etta James, George Strait and Shania Twain, among others. Her song “Independence Day,” performed by Martina McBride tackled the issue of domestic violence. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Muddy Creek Sparta.
Gretchen Peters to be at Muddy Creek Sparta
Lisa O’Donnell
