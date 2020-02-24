Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tony Williams, owner of Diamond Life Concerts, listens as Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, talks about the first acting appearing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Construction at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 6, 2020. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Tanger Center on Monday announced Groban's upcoming performance at the new, 3,023-seat performing arts venue, which is less than a month away from opening downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Matt Brown, managing director for the Greensboro Coliseum complex that will manage the new venue, called Groban "the ideal and perfect match to this great, spectacular facility."
Brown and concert promoter Tony Williams of Diamond Life Concerts spoke as construction crews continued to work in the new venue.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert will start at $65. Presales will begin on Wednesday to those who donated to the public-private project, followed by more than 16,000 who bought Broadway season passes.
The public can see the new venue during an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 29, Brown said.
Other previously-announced events in the new $93 million downtown venue set for March include comedian Jay Leno on March 22, actress Sally Field on March 24 and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on March 28.
They will help to launch a lineup of touring Broadway productions and concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
The center's budget will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs, shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
It is named for the CEO of Tanger Outlets, who pledged $7.5 million for the project.
Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (more than 30 million sold worldwide), live performances and comedic film and television appearances.
The 37-year-old Los Angeles native stands out as “the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 best-selling albums list of the past decade,” according to Billboard. He has appeared feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Hollars," "Coffee Town" and "Muppets Most Wanted," as well as on NBC’s "The Office," FX’s "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and CBS’ "The Crazy Ones."
His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled platinum debut, 2003’s platinum "Closer," 2006’s platinum "Awake," 2007’s platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010’s gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013’s gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015’s gold-certified "Stages," and most recently, 2018’s "Bridges."
