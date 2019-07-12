Grammy winner PJ Morton will perform at the new White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Oct. 26 as part of the 20th anniversary of "The Greatest Homecoming on Earth," the coliseum announced.
Doors will open at 8 p.m., with concert scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
For PJ Morton is a Grammy- and Dove-award winning singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, Morton Records founder and Maroon 5 keyboardist.
His Gumbo Unplugged garnered three 2019 Grammy nominations, and he performed alongside Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII.
Tickets ($29.50 advance; $34.50 day of show) go on sale July 19 at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. All tickets are general admission for this event. Must 21 or older to attend.