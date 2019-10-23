NC Music Hall of Fame

David Holt will host a rising-star show at the Reeves in Elkin. He is seen here at last week’s N.C. Music Hall of Fame show.

 Walt Unks/Journal

CATCH A STAR: Grammy winner David Holt will host a showcase of rising stars on Oct. 25 at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. Holt, a gatekeeper of mountain music, may be best known for his PBS show, “David Holt’s State of Music,” which is distributed nationwide. The show at the Reeves will feature Traphill’s favorite prodigy, Presley Barker; The Burnett Sisters Band; Willow Dillon; and Cane Mill Road, featuring banjo star Tray Wellington. The event will include a screening of excerpts from an episode that was filmed at the Reeves. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.reevestheater.com for more information. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

