CATCH HER NOW: Folk singer Amythyst Kiah has had one heck of a year, and her show on Jan. 4 at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in Sparta might be the last time to catch her at such a small venue. In 2019, Kiah was a member of the Our Native Daughters, a group that also included Rhiannon Giddens. One of Kiah’s contributions to that album, “Black Myself,” has been nominated for a Grammy. The album was included in many “best of 2019” lists. Tickets for the show in Sparta are $15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.