CATCH HER NOW: Folk singer Amythyst Kiah has had one heck of a year, and her show on Jan. 4 at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall in Sparta might be the last time to catch her at such a small venue. In 2019, Kiah was a member of the Our Native Daughters, a group that also included Rhiannon Giddens. One of Kiah’s contributions to that album, “Black Myself,” has been nominated for a Grammy. The album was included in many “best of 2019” lists. Tickets for the show in Sparta are $15.

