COMIC BOOK

Detective Comics No. 27, published in May, 1939, introduced the character Batman.

 NEWS

THEY’RE FREE AND THEY’RE COMICS: This Saturday would have been Free Comic Book Day, the annual celebration where specially-printed comics are given out by local comic shops to hopefully entice you to come back and get more. But this year’s festivities have been postponed due to the novel coronavirus. A new date has not been announced yet for FCBD’s triumphant return. But Classic Comics, 3443 Robinhood Road, is commemorating the day with grab bags on a table outside the front of the store, with five random comics in each bag and maybe few other prizes here and there. The pictured comic, with the first appearance of some guy named Batman, is pretty much guaranteed not to be one of the random comics. One grab bag per person, rain or shine, while supplies last, starting at 10 a.m.

Tim Clodfelter

Load comments