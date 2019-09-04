Amateur Radio License Course: Sponsored by the Sparta Amateur Radio Club will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on five Wednesdays beginning Sept. 11 at the Blue Ridge Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St., Sparta. The course is free and the registration deadline is today. For more information or to register, send name, email address and phone number to Sam Burgiss KA4APE, by email ka4ape@arrl.net or by text/call 865-659-3035.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Has begun rehearsals for the 2019/2020 season. The rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end on Sept. 12. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Miniature Air Show Fundraiser For Second Harvest Food Bank: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Hobby Park, 2301 W. Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem. Watch skilled pilots fly a variety of aircraft. Try flying yourself with a trained instructor. Free admission and parking. Hot dog lunch only $5 or a bag of nonperishable food. Raffle for great aero-modeling prizes. All money and food collected by the Hobby Park RC Aircraft Club will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. For more information, call 336-970-1508 or visit www.hobbyparkrc.net.
