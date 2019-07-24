Multiple Myeloma Support Group: noon-1:30 p.m. today at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Conference Room 9A, Winston-Salem. Interested patients (regardless of where being treated), caregivers and family are invited to join us for information and interaction with others who are living with MM. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Adult Coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org or call 336-748-0217.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Team Trivia: 7:30 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Preface Party for Festival of Books & Authors: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Footnote Coffee & Cocktails, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 120, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $60. Proceeds will benefit Bookmarks and the Festival of Books & Authors. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.com.