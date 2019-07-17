Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at the Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Autism Assistance Dogs: 11 a.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Recreational Bridge: noon-3 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Self-Defense and Martial Arts Program: 4-5 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The program is for children ages 5-16. The cost is $10 per class. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Goler Memorial AME Zion Church: 630 N. Patterson Ave., will its semi-annual sock sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sponsored by Goler Memorial Parent Body Missionary Society. The socks are $1 per pair and are first quality. Proceeds will benefit charitable work in the community. For more information, call 336-529-2928 or email gphifer@roycetoo.com.