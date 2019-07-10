Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. Appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711.
Recreational Bridge: noon-3 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Apollo Science Series: Travel without GPS, Velcro or Cruise Control: 7 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-703-2940.