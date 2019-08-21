Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or a donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Fellowship: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Activities include games, cards, and snacks. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: 7 p.m. today at Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $7. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
Arcadia United Methodist Church: Will have a hot dog and ice cream dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. $8 for two hot dogs and ice cream or $6 for one hot dog and ice cream. Children under 12 eat for $4. The church is located at 117 Boulevard Road in the Arcadia community.