Community Yoga Class: 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today at The Atrium of Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Appropriate for all experience and fitness levels. Free. Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/2209171982677711.
Adult Coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org or call 336-748-0217.
Arthritis/Fibro & Chronic Pain: 2-3 p.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. This class is also available from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Self-Defense and Martial Arts Program: 4-5 p.m., for ages 5-16, today and Aug. 28. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $10 per class. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Veterans Coffee: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the PDQ Restaurant, 285 Harvey St. in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center. Gold Star Mothers and family members are invited. For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.
Wilkes Candlelight Ghost Tours: 7:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Wilkes Heritage, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro. The tours are 90 minutes. Highlights include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin, and Tory Oak Site. Learn about the hauntings of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. The cost is $10. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 336-667-3171. For more information, go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.