Latte and Learn: “The Entertainer”: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 110, Winston-Salem. A discussion of how Scott Joplin and his “ragged” style changed American music. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
South Fork Acoustic Jam: 6-7:30 p.m. today at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/298579101093235.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Ben Folds: The Man Behind the Music: 7 p.m. today at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Folds will discuss his new memoir “A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Back-to-school event: Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will sponsor a free community back to school from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. I Am L.I.T., an acronym for “Leaning into my Talents,” will give students, ages 4–18, an opportunity to sample such art forms as dance, drumming, painting, singing, tumbling and more. A resource fair will be held for parents, giving them an opportunity to sign their child up for services and programs offered in the community. To register a child online go to bit.ly/IAM_LITSESSIONS or call 336-724-9305.