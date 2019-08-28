Wildlight Community Yoga Class (gentle): 9:30-10:30 a.m. today at Wildlight Wellness Collective, 612 N Trade St., Winston-Salem. Admission is free or by donation. For more information, call 336-661-8313, or email our@wildlightwellnesscollective.com.
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group: Will meet at noon today at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Conference Room 9A, Winston-Salem. Interested patients, regardless of where they are being treated, caregivers and family are invited for information and interaction with others who are living with MM. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Adult Coloring: 1:30-4 p.m. today at the Shepherd’s Center 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
4 on 4th with Local Authors: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Authors are Danny Thomas, Doug Russell, Wanda Duncan and Annie Woodford. For more information, go to www.booalemkmarksnc.org.
Martin Tucker: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Presentation and signing of “Vietnam Photographs from Vietnam Veterans: The Memories They Brought Home.” For more information, go to www.martintuckerphotography.com.
Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Will have its first rehearsal of the 2019/2020 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end on Sept. 12. All rehearsals are on Thursdays at Kernersville UMC. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.