Go, See, Do

Parkinson Power Moves: 10-11 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Exercise class for people with Parkinson’s disease. Led by a LRT/CTRS Certified PWR!Moves instructor. The cost is $10 a class. Participants must fill out an application. For more information, call Julie Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.

Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 11 a.m. today at Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville. The cost is $5 per class. Classes are taught by Beth Blair. For more information, email Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or call 336-407-0621.

Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 1-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a wide variety of music. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.

The Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. today in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Cindy Green, a society member and the topic will be “Fun with Family Search,” an app for genealogical research. Free. For more information, go to https://forsythgen.org/.

We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments