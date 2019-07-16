Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, call 336-725-1343 or email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 2-3 p.m. today at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Designed for seniors 50 plus who enjoy singing using a wide variety of music. No auditions necessary. A $2 donation is appreciated. For more information, call 336-748-0217.
Beginner Clogging Classes: 5-6 p.m. today at Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. The cost is $25 for a four-week sessions. For people 18 and older. For more information or start dates, call 336-922-3561.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Muddy River Art Association: 6 p.m. today at the South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.muddyriverart.org.
Jazz at Tate’s with Matt Kendrick Trio: 8-11 p.m. today at Tate’s Craft Cocktails, 279 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/JazzAtTates.