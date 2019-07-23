Go, See, Do

Road Closure: The 800 block of Gales Avenue in Winston Salem will be closed to thru traffic today for the removal of a dead tree.

Yoga for Veterans: 9:30 a.m. today at The K10Yoga CoOp, 469 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. The class is suitable for all levels. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 336-893-4220.

Parkinson Power Moves: 10-11 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Exercise class for people with Parkinson’s disease. Led by a LRT/CTRS Certified PWR!Moves instructor. The cost is $10 a class. Participants must fill out an application. For more information, call Julie Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.

Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, call 336-725-1343 or email gayle5088@gmail.com.

Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. The proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.

Jarhead Memorial Ride: Fundraiser for the families of the seven motorcyclists killed in a wreck in New Hampshire in June will be held Aug. 3 at Smokin’ Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. All motorcycle riders are invited to take part. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a single, $30 to double up. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride is sponsored by Smokin’ Harley Davidson, Camel City BBQ Factory, Extreme Wings Bar & Grill, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Harley Owners Group. For more information, go to smokinharley.com.

