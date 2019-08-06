Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, call 336-725-1343 or email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. Proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Chair Yoga for Cancer Survivors: 5:30-6:30 p.m. today in the Meditation Room at Wake Forest Baptist Health Comprehensive Cancer Center, 1 Medical Plaza, Winston-Salem. Park in the C garage on the fourth floor/purple; take the crosswalk to the Cancer Center, elevator to second floor. The Meditation Room is to your left. Parking is about $2.50. Yoga is free. For more information, call 336-406-7082 or email suevans002@gmail.com.
Forsyth County Genealogical Society: will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. Michelle Williams, the visitor center manager and historian for the Town of Bethania, will present, “How to be a considerate visitor to headstones.” She has given demonstrations of the latest techniques and materials for cleaning and preserving gravestones, techniques adopted this year by the Salem Congregation for use in God’s Acre in Old Salem. Free.
We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Light refreshments. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.
Kernersville Police Department National Night Out 2019: 6-9:15 p.m. today at the Ivey M. Redmond Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville. Fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.