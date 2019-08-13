Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. today at Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, Lewisville. Free or by donation, all donations will go to the Lewisville Elementary School food bank. For more information, email Merroels@triad.rr.com, call 336-978-5123, or go to www.divineyogalewisville.com.
Latte and Learn: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Matt Kendrick, bassist and arranger. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Chair Yoga Classes: 10:45-11:45 a.m. today at the Wellness and Community Center, Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Free, and no sign-up. For more information, call 336-725-1343 or email gayle5088@gmail.com.
Angel Bear Yoga: Sky Castle: 11 a.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Moravian Square Market: 5-7 p.m. today at Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., Rural Hall. Proceeds will benefit local missions. For more information or to become a vendor, call 336-969-9488.
Surry County Basket Makers: 6 p.m. today at the Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Free. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.
Camel City Strummers Dulcimer Club Monthly Meeting: 6:30 p.m. today at the South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, email urabus2000@aol.com.