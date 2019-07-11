Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.
“Hunger”: 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Terpsicorps Theatre of Dance, NC’s summertime professional contemporary ballet company will perform. Admission is $20-$40. For more information, call 336-747-1414 or go to www.rhodesartscenter.org.
Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Coptic Bookbinding Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at ArtConnections, 629 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $75, and all supplies provided. Online registration is available at www.artconnectionsontrade.com.
Mount Airy Ghost Tours: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Tickets are $15 and pre-paid reservations are required and can be made by calling 336-786-4478, or going to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.
Contestants for Watermelon-Eating Contest Needed: The contest is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market. For more information, go to www.CityofWS.org/FarmersMarket.
Historical Botany: A Collaboration with Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, it is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series. The lecture will be presented at the Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville, by Adrienne Roethling, the director of curation and mission delivery and Josh Williams, the garden manager. Following the lecture, there will be a tour and refreshments at Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Tickets are $15 per person and are available online at www.kornersfolly.org/visit/victorianparlorseries/.