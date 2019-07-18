Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.
Self-Defense and Martial Arts Program: Today: 2:30-3:30 p.m., for ages 17 and older; 3:45-4:45 p.m., for ages 5-16. Classes will also be held Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Aug. 29 at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $10 per class. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Music in the Palisades: 6-8 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Featuring Evening with Soultriii. Free. For more information, call 336-924-8191.
“A Life of Sorrow: The Life and Times of Carter Stanley”: 6-8 p.m. today at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $10. For more information, call 336-786-4478 or email Justyn Kissam at jnkissam@northcarolinamuseum.org.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Auditions: 7-9 p.m. Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. For more information, go to www.kltheatre.com/audition.
Wonderwall the Tribute (The Beatles): 8-10:30 p.m. Friday at Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall, 5455 Bethania Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 at the door and $12 in advance. For more information, call 336-923-8623.