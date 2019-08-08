Tai Chi (Qigong) Classes for Seniors: 10 a.m. today at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton St. The cost is $5 per class. The classes are taught by Beth Blair. For more information, email Beth@seamlesslivingNC.com or call 336-407-0621.
“Warm Water” Artist Tour: 6-7 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Enjoy an interactive tour of “Warm Water,” led by Charles Edward Williams, the Greensboro-based artist behind the exhibition. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, go to www.secca.org.
“Epiphytes: Life Out on a Limb” Lecture by Josh Williams: 6-7 p.m. today at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Admission is $5, free for members. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Secret History of the Hanes Estate: 1-2 p.m. Friday at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Learn the history of the James G. Hanes House, discover how a contemporary art museum ended up in a historic home from the 1930s, and hear about the role of the formal gardens in the fight for gender equality in the workplace. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, go to www.secca.org.
Cinema Under the Stars: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961): 7 p.m. Friday at Reynolda House lawn, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.