Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.

Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation for the Shepherd’s Center. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

Self-Defense and Martial Arts Program: 2:30-3:30 p.m. (for ages 17 and older), 3:45-4:45 p.m. (for ages 5-16) at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $10. For more information, call 336-659-4305.

Back-To-School Celebration: 6-8 p.m. today at the Kaplan Early Learning Company, 1310 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free. RSVP is preferred and can be made by calling 336-712-3487.

Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Will have its first rehearsal of the 2019/2020 season at 7 p.m. today at Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end on Sept. 12. All rehearsals are on Thursdays at Kernersville UMC. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.

