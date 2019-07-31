Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients.
Self-Defense and Martial Arts Program: Today: 2:30-3:30 p.m. (for ages 17 and older), 3:45-4:45 p.m. (for ages 5-16) at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Additional classes will be held Aug. 15 and 29. The cost is $10 per class. For information, call 336-659-4305.
Age-Friendly Forsyth: will have community meetings to hear experiences and views on aging. There will be a meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. For more information or to register, call Arleatha Patterson at 336-701-1700 ext. 112 or email arleatha@forsythfutures.org.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Today, for beginners, 7:30-8:30 p.m.; for non-beginners, 8:30-9:30 p.m. at South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A partner is not required. Allen Berryhill is the instructor. The cost is $20 for four weeks. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Staged Reading: 7:30 p.m. today at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem, the reading will be “From Pawns to Kings,” by playwright Eugene Brown. Free. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Jarhead Memorial Ride: Fundraiser for the families of the seven motorcyclists killed in a wreck in New Hampshire in June will be held Saturday at Smokin’ Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. All motorcycle riders are invited to take part. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a single, $30 to double up. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride is sponsored by Smokin’ Harley Davidson, Camel City BBQ Factory, Extreme Wings Bar & Grill, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Harley Owners Group. For more information, go to smokinharley.com.