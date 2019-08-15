Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Parkinson Power Moves: 10-11 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Medical Plaza Miller, 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. Exercise class for people with Parkinson’s disease. Led by a LRT/CTRS Certified PWR!Moves instructor. The cost is $10 a class. Participants must fill out an application. For more information, call Julie Bradwell at 336-716-8007 or email jbradwel@wakehealth.edu.
Self-Defense and Martial Arts Program: 2:30-3:30 p.m. (for ages 17 and older), 3:45-4:45 p.m. (for ages 5-16), today and Aug. 29 at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $10 per class. For more information, call 336-659-4305.
Music in the Palisades: 6-8 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-924-8191.
“Billy Elliott: The Musical”: 8 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.wstheatrealliance.org.
Cinema Under the Stars: “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006): 7 p.m. Friday at Reynolda House lawn, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl”: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Free.