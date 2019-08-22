Veterans Coffee: 8:30-10:30 a.m. today at Town & Country Restaurant, 627 S. Main St., King. A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309.
Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Saturday at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Coloring and Coffee: 11 a.m. today at the Reynolda Manor Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem.
Senior Social: Noon to 3 p.m. today at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3627 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem. Activities include adult coloring, knitting and crocheting hats for cancer patients, cards, games and free coffee.
Sinbad the Comic: At The Comedy Zone, 1126 S. Holden Road, Greensboro. Shows are at 7 p.m. today through Sunday. Tickets are $27-$50 and can be ordered online at thecomedyzone.com/events/. For more information, call 336-333-1034 or go to thecomedyzone.com.