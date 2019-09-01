Doggie Party: 2-5 p.m. Monday at Incendiary Brewing Company, 486 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Welcoming dogs back to the brewery tasting room. There will be vendors offering such pet services as training, grooming and treats. For more information, go to https://incendiarybrewing.com/events/.
The Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Cindy Green, a society member and the topic will be “Fun with Family Search,” an app for genealogical research. Free. For more information, go to https://forsythgen.org/.
Amateur Radio License Course: Sponsored by the Sparta Amateur Radio Club will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on five Wednesdays beginning Sept. 11 at the Blue Ridge Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St., Sparta. The course is free and the registration deadline is Wednesday. For more information or to register, send name, email address and phone number to Sam Burgiss KA4APE, by email ka4ape@arrl.net or by text/call 865-659-3035.
Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Has begun rehearsals for the 2019/2020 season. The rehearsals are at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end on Sept. 12. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.