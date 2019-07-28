Go, See, Do

The Stokes County Museum of Regional History Open House: 2-5 p.m. today and Aug. 25. 403 N. Main St., Danbury. Free. For more information, go to www.sc-hs.org or email stokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Vietnow Piedmont Chapter: 6 p.m. Monday at the Goodwill Career Workforce Center, 719 W. Center St., Lexington. Veterans helping veterans; open to all veterans and the public. For more information, call Dennis Cave, chapter president, at 336-410-2511.

National Black Theatre Festival: Monday through Aug. 3, Winston-Salem. For events, venues, times and information, go to www.ncblackrep.org/all-2019-nbtf-events.

Jarhead Memorial Ride: Fundraiser for the families of the seven motorcyclists killed in a wreck in New Hampshire in June will be held Saturday at Smokin’ Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. All motorcycle riders are invited to take part. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a single, $30 to double up. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride is sponsored by Smokin’ Harley Davidson, Camel City BBQ Factory, Extreme Wings Bar & Grill, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Harley Owners Group. For more information, go to smokinharley.com.

