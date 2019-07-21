Shalom Project’s Big Chill: 3-6 p.m. today at Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. It’s an ice cream social featuring live music, food trucks and homemade ice cream. The musical acts are The GBs, Foxture and Ron Hunter. It is a fundraiser to support the Shalom Project’s efforts to continue to help hundreds of people struggling with, or working their way out of poverty. For more information, go to www.theshalomprojectnc.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Sounds of the Summer 2019: Exploring the Tones and Colors of Organs in Winston-Salem: 7 p.m. Monday at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. This is the Christmas in July concert. Free.
Multiple Myeloma Support Group: noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cancer Center, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Conference Room 9A, Winston-Salem. Interested patients (regardless of where being treated), caregivers and family are invited to join us for information and interaction with others who are living with MM. For more information, go to www.winstonsalem.support.myeloma.org.
Jarhead Memorial Ride: Fundraiser for the families of the seven motorcyclists killed in a wreck in New Hampshire in June will be held Aug. 3 at Smokin’ Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. All motorcycle riders are invited to take part. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a single, $30 to double up. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride is sponsored by Smokin’ Harley Davidson, Camel City BBQ Factory, Extreme Wings Bar & Grill, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Harley Owners Group. For more information, go to smokinharley.com.