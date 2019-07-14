Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Moon Landing Celebration with Children’s Authors: 3-6 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Air Rockets: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Jack Warren Park, 440 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. For children, ages 12-18. They will be making air rockets and launching them. Registration is required to build and launch an air rocket. For more information or to register, call 336-703-2940.
Documentary Screening: “Apollo 11”: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. The documentary is a look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
Autism Assistance Dogs: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Lovin’ the Belly: Belly Dance Classes: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wednesday at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The cost is $65 for six weeks of classes. Drop-in classes are available for $15 each. For more information, call 336-659-4305.