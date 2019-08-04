Winston-Salem Community Band Concert: 6:30 p.m. today at Lewisville Baptist Church, 125 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Admission is free.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
An Evening of Song: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, Winston-Salem. Admission is $24, $8 for students. For more information, go to www.musiccarolina.org.
Latte and Learn: “The Entertainer”: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 110, Winston-Salem. A discussion of how Scott Joplin and his “ragged” style changed American music. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Forsyth County Genealogical Society: will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. Michelle Williams, the visitor center manager and historian for the Town of Bethania, will present, “How to be a considerate visitor to headstones.” She has given demonstrations of the latest techniques and materials for cleaning and preserving gravestones, techniques adopted this year by the Salem Congregation for use in God’s Acre in Old Salem. Free.
Kernersville Police Department National Night Out 2019: 6-9:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Ivey M. Redmond Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road, Kernersville. Fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Open Band Contra Dance: 8-10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clemmons Civic Club, 2870 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons. Admission is $9, $8 for members; $6 for full-time students 23 and under, $5 for members. For more information, go to www.feetretreat.com.