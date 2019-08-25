Stokes County Historical Society Circa 1854 Wilson Fulton House Open House: 2-5 p.m. today at 403 Main St., Danbury. Free. For more information, email stokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com or go to www.sc-hs.org.
Lupus Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Highland Presbyterian Church activity building, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email info@lupusnc.org, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 2 or go to www.lupusnc.org.
Summer Olympics: 3 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Mount Airy Wesleyan Church Cruise-in: 5:30 p.m. today at 2063 S. Main St., Mount Airy.
Parkinson’s Forward: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Services Building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. It is a support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and care partners. For more information, call Jim Nottke at 336-972-7091.
Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. today at Clemmons United Methodist Church in the church parlor, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Back-To-School Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kaplan Early Learning Company, 1310 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free admission. RSVP is recommended and can be made by calling 336-712-3487.
Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Will have its first rehearsal of the 2019/2020 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end on Sept. 12. All rehearsals are on Thursdays at Kernersville UMC. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.