Go, See, Do

Stokes County Historical Society Circa 1854 Wilson Fulton House Open House: 2-5 p.m. today at 403 Main St., Danbury. Free. For more information, email stokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com or go to www.sc-hs.org.

Lupus Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Highland Presbyterian Church activity building, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email info@lupusnc.org, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 2 or go to www.lupusnc.org.

Summer Olympics: 3 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.

Mount Airy Wesleyan Church Cruise-in: 5:30 p.m. today at 2063 S. Main St., Mount Airy.

Parkinson’s Forward: 1 p.m. today at the Senior Services Building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. It is a support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and care partners. For more information, call Jim Nottke at 336-972-7091.

Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. today at Clemmons United Methodist Church in the church parlor, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Back-To-School Celebration: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Kaplan Early Learning Company, 1310 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free admission. RSVP is recommended and can be made by calling 336-712-3487.

Heart of The Triad Choral Society: Will have its first rehearsal of the 2019/2020 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville. No auditions are required but open sign-ups will end on Sept. 12. All rehearsals are on Thursdays at Kernersville UMC. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments