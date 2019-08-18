David Rodwell: Climate Crisis Presentation: 9:45 a.m. today at Green Street Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem. Free.
Summer Olympics: 3 p.m. today and Aug. 25 at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Bookmarks Festival Preview Wine Down!: 6 p.m. Monday at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series: The Teacher: 7 p.m. Monday at Salem College Elberson Fine Arts Center, Hanes Auditorium, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. Program presented by students at UNCSA and Salem College on the Holtkamp organ. Free. For more information, call Dreama Lovitt at 743-223-1568.
The Winston-Salem Youth Chorus Auditions: Monday and Tuesday at Piedmont Opera, 636 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem. The chorus is for children in grades 3-12. For more information, email Chris Duffer at chris@wsyouthchorus.org or call 336-725-7101.
Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Medical Plaza Miller St., 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. It is a support group for stroke survivors and caregivers. For more information, call 336-716-3011 or email rkjohnsn@wakehealth.edu.
Piano Recital with Dmitri Shteinberg: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Part of Music Carolina’s SummerFest. Admission is $24, $8 for students.