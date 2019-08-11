Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Summer Olympics: 3 p.m. today, Aug. 18, and 25 at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
American Music Ensemble: 3 p.m. today at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, at Salem College, Winston-Salem. Mark Norman will be the conductor. Admission is $24, $8 for students.
One Cello, One World: 3 p.m. today at Parkway United Church of Christ, 1465 Irving St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20. Proceeds will benefit the work of the Creation Care Alliance of WNC. For more information, go to www.creationcarealliance.org/events.
Zeno Marshall’s Thunder Road Cruise-in: 4 p.m. today at the Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Midway.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Wonderful Watercolor Workshop: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. To register, call 336-703-2940.
Brews & Brushes: Paint Your Pet: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market St., Mount Airy. The cost is $45. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
Wilkes Candlelight Ghost Tours: 7:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Wilkes Heritage, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro. The tours are 90 minute walking tours led by costumed guides. Highlights include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin, and Tory Oak Site. Learn about the hauntings of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. The cost is $10. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 336-667-3171. For more information, go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.