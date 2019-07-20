21st Annual American Children’s Home Show Off, Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today at 3844 N.C. 8 South, Lexington. For more information, call 336-357-7126.
Clemmons Coffee, Donuts and Jam: 9-11 a.m. today at Ryan Wood Memorial Amphitheatre, behind Clemmons Elementary School, 6200 Bingham Ave., Clemmons. Free, but donations of school supplies for Clemmons Elementary will be accepted. It is sponsored by the Clemmons Rotary Club.
Michael Hardy: 2019 Pearson Lecture: 1 p.m. today at Yadkin County’s Historic Richmond Hill, 4641 Law School Road, East Bend. Free. For more information, email Andrew L. Mackie at yadkincountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com or call 336-428-8471.
Jimmy W. Johnson: The Spirit of Elvis: 3 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15-$25. For more information, go to or call www.surryarts.org, 336-786-7998.
Moonstruck Summer: Moon Rocks: 6-10 p.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. For ticket information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Kaleideum’s Peppercorn Theatre Presents: “Stoo’s Famous Martian-American Gumbo”: 6:30 p.m. today, Sunday and July 28; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. July 26; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 27 at The Arts Based School, 1380 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Winston-Salem. Admission is $12, $10 for Kaleideum members. For ages 6 and older. For more information, go to www.peppercorntheatre.org.
C.W. “Chuck” Eldridge Lecture: “The History of Tattoos”: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Road Closure: The 800 block of Gales Avenue in Winston Salem will be closed to thru traffic Monday and Tuesday for the removal of a dead tree.