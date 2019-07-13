Cars & Coffee: 9 a.m.-noon today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Firecracker Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. South Fork Park & Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, WS. www.facebook.com/events/305100993712992. Free.
Scholastic Summer Reading Palooza and Storytime: 10 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Kernersville Cruise-In: 4-7 p.m. today on North and South Main streets in downtown Kernersville. DJ Barry Rentz, Mobile Juke Box will be playing oldies. Downtown merchants, including local eateries, will be open. There will be 50/50 tickets for sale. No parking on Main Street until 3 p.m.
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan: 7 p.m. today at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $20. To buy tickets online, go to www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, go to www.wsfairgrounds.com.
Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. today at Vintage Theatre, 7 Vintage Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $8 for members of the Piedmont Swing Dance Society, $8 students. For more information, go to www.piedmontswingdance.org.
John Witherspoon: 9:30 p.m. today; and 7 p.m. Sunday at The Comedy Zone, 1126 S. Holden Road, Greensboro. For more information call 336-333-1034, to buy tickets online, go to http://thecomedyzone.com/tags/.The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties: will meet to do genealogical research at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Stokes County Register of Deeds Office in the Reagan Administration Building, 1014 Main St., Danbury. Bring pen, and paper. Change to make photocopies. Non-members are welcome. Free.
Glenn Miller Orchestra: Their Greatest Hits Show: 3 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $58-$78. For more information, call 336-721-1945. To order tickets online go to https://uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/.