Jarhead Memorial Ride: Fundraiser for the families of the seven motorcyclists killed in a wreck in New Hampshire in June will be held today at Smokin’ Harley Davidson, 3441 Myer Lee Drive, Winston-Salem. All motorcycle riders are invited to take part. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the cost is $25 for a single, $30 to double up. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride is sponsored by Smokin’ Harley Davidson, Camel City BBQ Factory, Extreme Wings Bar & Grill, the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and the Harley Owners Group. For more information, go to smokinharley.com.
Annual In-Door Yard Sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Lewsville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Fundraiser for Friends of the Lewisville Library. Admission and parking are free. 336-703-2940.
Lecture Night in Camel City: “The History of Yoga” with Jasmine Grace: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Suite 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Chatham County Line, Kate Rhudy: 7 p.m. today at the Blue Ridge Music Center, 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Virginia, or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tickets are $20 for adults. For more information, go to www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, Ext. 212. Parking is free.
An Evening of Broadway 2.0: 7:30 p.m. today; 3 p.m. Sunday at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $6. For more information, call 336-786-7998 or go to www.surryarts.org.