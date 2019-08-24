Tractor & Equipment, Car and Truck Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 3521 Wyo Road, Yadkinville. The tractor parade begins at 1:30 p.m.
Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show only, $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.
Second Anniversary of Fiddlin’ Fish: noon-midnight today at Fiddlin’ Fish, 772 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Linda McCain: 6:30 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. McCain is the author of “One Bad Decision.” Free. For more information go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Fireside Collective, The Trailblazers: 7 p.m. today at the Blue Ridge Music Center, 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Va., or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Admission is $15 for adults, free for children 12 and younger free. Parking is free. For more information, go to www.BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or call 866-308-2773, Ext. 212.
An Evening of Motown and Beach Music: Sunday at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The concert will feature Charlie, a Durham-based Motown and beach music band. Gates open at 4 p.m., concert at 5. Blankets, chairs and picnicking are permitted. Food trucks will be onsite. Admission and parking are free. Bring school supplies for the Salvation Army’s Fill the Bus campaign. Refreshments such as soft drinks, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It is part of the Summer Parks Series, presented by Forsyth County and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.