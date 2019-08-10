44th Annual General Greene Chapter AACA Car Show: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. For more information, go to www.generalgreene.org or www.carshowpro.com. Click on register to sign-up for the event.
Cars & Coffee: 9 a.m.-noon. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Hidden Creek Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today at 1000 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem.
Back-to-school event: Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will sponsor a free community back to school day from 2 to 5 p.m. today. I Am L.I.T., an acronym for “Leaning into my Talents,” will give students, ages 4-18, an opportunity to sample various art forms. A resource fair will be held for parents, giving them an opportunity to sign their child up for services and programs offered in the community. To register a child online go to bit.ly/IAM_LITSESSIONS or call 336-724-9305.
Line Dance Instruction with Denise and Chris Underwood: 4 p.m. today at the Midway Event Center and Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite 10, Winston-Salem. The cost is $5. For more information, call 336-793-4218.
Kernersville Cruise-in: 4-7 p.m. today on Main Street in downtown Kernersville. For more information, go to www/facebook.com/Old Salem.AACA.
Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. today at the Vintage Theatre, 7 Vintage Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $8 for members of the Piedmont Swing Dance Society, $8 students. For more information, go to www.piedmontswingdance.org.
Live Music with Exit 180: 9 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.