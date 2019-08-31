Go, See, Do

Corn Maze: 4-7 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 2 at Armstrong Artisan Farm, 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove. The cost is $6 for the large maze and $4 for the small maze. There are group discounts for 10 or more people. For more information, call 336-529-4084.

Federico Pivetta, Piano, and Debra Reuter-Pivetta, Flute: 1 p.m. today at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2990 or email walkertownlibrary@gmail.com.

The Vigil of Remembrance for Victims of Overdose: 3 p.m. today at Mary’s Gourmet Diner patio, 723 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. A brief service of remembrance for family and friends of overdose victims will be held. Participants are invited to bring pictures and memories of their lost loved ones for a time of sharing. Also, there will be an Overdose Awareness event at 5 p.m. today at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.

“Cruise-in for Christ” Car Show: 5 p.m. today at the Victory on the Frontline Church and Event Center, 4307 Welcome Arcadia Road, in the Arcadia community. For more information, call 336-577-2873 or email mktvfl@att.net.

Welcome Bark Puppy Party: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Foothills Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. It is a party to welcome dogs back into brewery tasting rooms. There will be pet vendors, dog treats, and a food truck. For more information, go to www.foothillsbrewing.com/happenings/calendar/.

