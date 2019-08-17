Winston-Salem Open: today through Aug. 24 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, 100 W. 32nd St., Winston-Salem. For times and more information, go to www.winstonsalemopen.com.
Jimmy W. Johnson: The Spirit of Elvis: 3 p.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $15-$25. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.
“Baby Doll”: 7 p.m. today at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A Q&A with Carroll Baker and Foster Hirsch will follow the screening. Admission is $12. For more information, go to www.rhodesartscenter.org/babydoll.
Scott Huler: 7 p.m. Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Author of “A Delicious Country.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
The Pivetta Duo: 7:30 p.m. today at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College, Winston-Salem. Admission is $24, $8 for students.
Wilkes Candlelight Ghost Tours: 7:30 and 8 p.m. today beginning at the Wilkes Heritage, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro. The tours are 90-minute walking tours led by costumed guides. Highlights include the Old Wilkes Jail, Cleveland Cabin and Tory Oak Site. Learn about the hauntings of Historic Downtown Wilkesboro. The cost is $10. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 336-667-3171. For more information, go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.