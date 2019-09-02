Labor Day Party and Low Country Boil Food: 4 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Gentle Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at Divine Yoga & Lewisville Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork, 6275 Shallowford Road, Suite 200, Lewisville. Free or by donation, all donations benefit the Lewisville Elementary Food Bank. For more information, email Merroels@triad.rr.com, call 336-978-5123, or go to www.divineyogalewisville.com.
Beginning Clogging: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Old Town Community Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. The cost is $25 per four-week session. The class is for people 18 and older. Call 336-922-3561 for start dates.
Potluck Jam: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Food and music to be shared. You may bring your instrument(s) and play along. Bring a dish to share. Free. To register call 336-748-0217.
“Postcards to Home: An Exploration of My Favorite Places”: Karma Salon & Gallery 206 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem, featuring oil on Canvas Paintings by Edy Patton. Proceeds from the sale of Patton’s work will benefit “Annie’s Hope,” a home that is being built locally for at risk youth and battered women. The exhibit will run through Oct. 25th.
